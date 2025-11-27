CAA Sparks Matua Tension In Bengal: Thakur Family Rift Heats Up Politics

West Bengal’s political heat is rising as the Matua community — a crucial vote bank with roots in fleeing religious persecution — finds itself at the centre of a fierce political tug-of-war. With SIR and CAA processes underway, anxiety grips Thakurnagar, where the Thakur family stands sharply divided between BJP’s Santanu and Subrata Thakur on one side and TMC’s Mamata Bala Thakur on the other. As camps verify documents and issue Matua certificates, allegations fly: TMC claims exploitation, while BJP accuses the ruling party of politicising the process. The bigger question looms — if Matuas self-declare as Bangladeshi for CAA, what happens to their voter status in 2026?