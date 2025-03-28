Cabinet Announces ₹37,216 Cr Fertiliser Subsidy For Kharif 2025

The Indian government has announced a ₹37,216 crore fertiliser subsidy to support farmers and consumers, ensuring they do not bear the burden of rising global prices. This decision, approved by the Cabinet, comes as a major relief for crores of farmers across the country. Despite the sharp increase in fertiliser prices worldwide after COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi's government has kept the price of DAP at ₹1350 per 50 kg bag by covering the additional costs through subsidies.

For the upcoming Kharif season, the total estimated consumption of fertilizers is expected to be 180 lakh metric tons, and the government has committed to bearing the subsidy cost to support agricultural productivity.