Cabinet Approves New HCL-Foxconn Semiconductor Plant Near Jewar Airport

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a sixth semiconductor manufacturing unit under the India Semiconductor Mission. This new unit, a joint venture between HCL and global electronics giant Foxconn, will be set up near Jewar Airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The plant is expected to manufacture display driver chips for a wide range of devices including mobile phones, laptops, PCs, automobiles, and more. With a design capacity of 20,000 wafers per month and an output of 36 million units monthly, this ₹3,700 crore investment marks another major step towards making India self-reliant in the strategically critical semiconductor industry. As five other units are already under construction, this project signifies India's growing capabilities in chip design and manufacturing. Meanwhile, academic institutions and start-ups across India are actively contributing to cutting-edge chip design, reinforcing Bharat’s march towards technological self-sufficiency and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.