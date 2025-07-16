Cabinet Approves ₹20,000 Cr NTPC & ₹7,000 Cr NLC Investment In Renewable Energy Projects

The Union Cabinet has approved major green energy investments by public sector giants NTPC and NLC India Ltd. NTPC will invest ₹20,000 crore and NLC ₹7,000 crore to accelerate renewable energy projects nationwide. The move enhances project approval powers of NTPC and its green arm NGEL, enabling faster execution of solar and wind projects. NTPC aims for 60 GW RE capacity by 2032, while NGEL already has a 32 GW portfolio. NLC’s investment will support its subsidiary NIRL’s 10 GW RE goal by 2030. These steps bolster India’s clean energy ambitions and strengthen power infrastructure for a sustainable future.