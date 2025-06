The government has approved three significant projects: a ₹3,626 crore extension of Pune Metro's Line 2, adding 12.75 km and 13 stations; a ₹5,940 crore revised master plan for Jharia to address underground fire and land subsidence issues; and ₹111 crore for an International Potato Centre regional facility in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The Pune Metro extension aims to connect growing suburbs, IT hubs, and residential areas.