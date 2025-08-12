Business Today
Cabinet Clears 4 Semiconductor Plants, Lucknow Metro Phase-1B, 700 MW Hydro Project In Arunachal

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 7:37 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved four new semiconductor projects in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab with an investment of ₹4,594 crore, adding to six previously sanctioned projects. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said construction will begin soon, with fast-track clearances similar to earlier plants. The Cabinet also cleared the Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase-1B, covering 11.165 km with 12 stations at a cost of ₹5,801 crore. Additionally, it approved the 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Project in Arunachal Pradesh, expected to generate power, create jobs, and boost infrastructure, delivering significant economic benefits, especially for the Northeast region.

