Cabinet Clears 4 Semiconductor Plants, Lucknow Metro Phase-1B, 700 MW Hydro Project In Arunachal

The Union Cabinet has approved four new semiconductor projects in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab with an investment of ₹4,594 crore, adding to six previously sanctioned projects. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said construction will begin soon, with fast-track clearances similar to earlier plants. The Cabinet also cleared the Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase-1B, covering 11.165 km with 12 stations at a cost of ₹5,801 crore. Additionally, it approved the 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Project in Arunachal Pradesh, expected to generate power, create jobs, and boost infrastructure, delivering significant economic benefits, especially for the Northeast region.