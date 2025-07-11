Can Aadhaar Prove Citizenship? SC Grills EC On Bihar Voter Roll Changes

In a crucial hearing, the Supreme Court raised serious concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar—but stopped short of staying the process. The Court asked if Aadhaar or ration cards can establish citizenship, whether there's enough time for such an exercise, and warned about mass disenfranchisement without due process. It reminded that in a “document-starved country,” even judges may lack birth certificates. Petitioners say the revision could affect the poor and marginalised unfairly. Meanwhile, the EC insists no voter will be removed without a hearing, and that Aadhaar isn’t being used to determine citizenship. The legal battle is far from over.