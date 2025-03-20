Can Deregulation Solve India's Climate Crisis?

At the India @ 2047 conference, Business Today TV’s Karishma spoke with Tarun Khanna, Professor at Harvard Business School, about India's path to a climate-resilient future. They discussed the biggest sustainability challenges India faces and whether deregulation in a federal system could offer solutions. The conversation also touched on the US’s inconsistent stance on climate commitments, especially in the wake of Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and how it influences developing nations' approach to the crisis. Can India navigate policy hurdles and global pressures to achieve sustainability? Watch this exclusive