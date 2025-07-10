Can Desilting Triple Farm Yields? Piyush Goyal Outlines Roadmap For Agri Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a fresh Green Revolution — one that’s rooted in sustainable, modern agricultural practices. Speaking about the need for a revolution in food processing, drip irrigation, and organic farming, Goyal revealed that over 75,000 ponds have already been created across India.

He highlighted the remarkable success of pond desilting experiments in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where soil extracted from water bodies led to a 2–3X spike in farm productivity due to its rich mineral content. Goyal emphasised the need for collective action by FPOs, agripreneurs, startups, food processors, and exporters to build a self-reliant agricultural economy and take India’s local produce to global markets — powering the vision of a Viksit Bharat.