Can Modi Bring Putin & Zelenskyy Together? India’s Diplomatic Balancing Act On Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war drags into its fourth year, peace remains elusive despite global mediation attempts, including Donald Trump’s failed initiatives. Now, all eyes are on India. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit New Delhi soon, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is also preparing for a trip later this year. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built credibility as a neutral mediator, visiting both Moscow and Kyiv in 2024. With New Delhi’s shuttle diplomacy back in focus, can India leverage its ties with both nations to broker peace? Or will U.S. pressure to act against Moscow complicate India’s balancing act?