Cash Haul Controversy At Delhi High Court Judge’s Residence Triggers Judicial And Political Storm

The probe into the alleged cash haul at Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma’s residence is intensifying. A three-judge panel appointed by the Chief Justice of India visited his house on Tuesday as part of the investigation. The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, but this decision has sparked protests, with the Allahabad High Court Bar Association launching an indefinite strike over corruption concerns. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called a meeting of floor leaders to discuss the issue, while the opposition has raised it in Parliament, demanding a response from the Law Minister. The controversy began on March 14 when cash was discovered at Justice Varma’s home after a fire broke out. The Chief Justice of India later shared videos of the burning cash, as submitted by the Delhi Police. However, Justice Varma has denied any connection to the recovered money in his response to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice. The case has now become a major judicial and political flashpoint.