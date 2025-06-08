Caste Census In 2027: Why India’s Next Headcount Is Sparking Political Storms

India will conduct its next nationwide population census in 2027 — and for the first time, it will include caste enumeration. This landmark move has triggered a wave of political debate across the country, with parties taking strong positions for and against it. In this video, Akshita Nandagopal explains what a caste census really means, why it has remained a sensitive and long-pending issue, and how it could shape the future of Indian politics, welfare schemes, and social justice policies. Watch the full explainer to understand why the 2027 census is more than just a headcount — it’s a political and social turning point.