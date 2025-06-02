Business Today
CDS Chauhan On Op Sindoor: India’s Losses, Strategy & Pakistan’s False Claims

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 2, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 2, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has spoken out on Operation Sindoor, exposing Pakistan's lies and shedding light on India's real battlefield strategy. While admitting to initial setbacks, he emphasized that the focus should be on tactical evolution and damage inflicted on the enemy — not just jet counts. He dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing 6 Indian jets as pure fiction. Meanwhile, his remarks triggered a fresh political slugfest between Congress and BJP, raising questions on war transparency and national unity. This report breaks down the military revelations and the political storm it unleashed.

