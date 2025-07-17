Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's Push For Aatmanibhar Bharat In Defence Tech | India Must Build Its Own Drones

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's Push For Aatmanibhar Bharat In Defence Tech | India Must Build Its Own Drones

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

In a powerful statement, India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has called for indigenous drone and counter-UAV systems, calling them a “strategic necessity.” General Chauhan highlighted how Operation Sindoor has shown the importance of indigenously developed drones. "Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain are crucial. We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves." he said. He also mentioned that Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions on India during the India-Pakistan Conflict on May 10, which were neutralised by Indian forces. Underscoring the threat, and the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence tech, the CDS made it clear, India can’t afford to rely on foreign technology for crucial combat capabilities. underscored the threat, and the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence tech.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended