CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's Push For Aatmanibhar Bharat In Defence Tech | India Must Build Its Own Drones

In a powerful statement, India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has called for indigenous drone and counter-UAV systems, calling them a “strategic necessity.” General Chauhan highlighted how Operation Sindoor has shown the importance of indigenously developed drones. "Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain are crucial. We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves." he said. He also mentioned that Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions on India during the India-Pakistan Conflict on May 10, which were neutralised by Indian forces. Underscoring the threat, and the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence tech, the CDS made it clear, India can’t afford to rely on foreign technology for crucial combat capabilities. underscored the threat, and the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence tech.