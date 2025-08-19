Business Today
CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran Exclusive | India’s Economic Future: Key Opportunities & Challenges

  New Delhi,
  Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

In an exclusive interview, CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran outlines India’s economic roadmap amid global uncertainties and US tariff tensions. He highlights next-generation GST reforms aimed at easing household and business burdens, strengthening disposable income, and lowering inflation. Nageswaran underscores India’s fiscal prudence, rapid post-COVID growth, and S&P credit rating upgrade as proof of resilience. Discussing Atmanirbharata, trade diversification, energy self-sufficiency, and AI adoption, he frames challenges as opportunities for reform and productivity gains. He also elaborates on employment generation through the PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, emphasizing strategic autonomy, export competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

