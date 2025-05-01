Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ceasefire Shattered: Indian Forces Respond To Pak Firing Across LoC & Border

Ceasefire Shattered: Indian Forces Respond To Pak Firing Across LoC & Border

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 1, 2025,
  • Updated May 1, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Tensions escalated along the Line of Control and the International Border as Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire across multiple sectors — from Baramulla and Kupwara to Poonch, Sunderbani, and even Akhnoor. The violations, which began on the night of April 29–30, saw unprovoked small arms fire from the Pakistani side, forcing a strong and immediate response from the Indian Army. While India has refrained from using heavy artillery or air defence systems, the situation remains volatile. Indian troops are on high alert along the LoC and IB, maintaining a strong posture to deter further aggression. In parallel, counter-terror operations are intensifying in the Kashmir Valley. The Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police are jointly carrying out search and destroy missions across Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Tral. Several houses linked to terror operatives have been blown up, with over-ground workers being identified and interrogated. This renewed focus on internal and external security comes days after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a stern warning: India will crush terror and those who back it.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended