Ceasefire Shattered: Indian Forces Respond To Pak Firing Across LoC & Border

Tensions escalated along the Line of Control and the International Border as Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire across multiple sectors — from Baramulla and Kupwara to Poonch, Sunderbani, and even Akhnoor. The violations, which began on the night of April 29–30, saw unprovoked small arms fire from the Pakistani side, forcing a strong and immediate response from the Indian Army. While India has refrained from using heavy artillery or air defence systems, the situation remains volatile. Indian troops are on high alert along the LoC and IB, maintaining a strong posture to deter further aggression. In parallel, counter-terror operations are intensifying in the Kashmir Valley. The Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police are jointly carrying out search and destroy missions across Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Tral. Several houses linked to terror operatives have been blown up, with over-ground workers being identified and interrogated. This renewed focus on internal and external security comes days after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a stern warning: India will crush terror and those who back it.