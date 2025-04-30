CEAT Q4: Profit Slips, Revenue Surges 14% | ₹30 Dividend Announced

Shail Bhatnagar speaks with Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT Ltd., on the company's Q4 earnings for the January–March quarter. CEAT reported a 15.7% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1 billion, missing analyst expectations of ₹1.06 billion. However, revenue from operations rose 14.6% to ₹34.14 billion, signalling strong top-line growth. Sequentially, both profit and revenue saw moderate gains. Mr Subbiah discusses the factors behind the drop in profit, including higher finance costs, a one-time loss of ₹370.4 million, and an overall increase in total expenditure. He also touches on the full-year performance for FY24, where net profit fell 26.3% while revenue grew by 10.8% to ₹131.72 billion. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹30 per share.