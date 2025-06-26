CEL To Play Key Role In BrahMos & Warfare Systems: Yogi At foundation Of CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre

At the foundation ceremony of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India’s expanding capabilities in the defence sector. He noted that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two defence industrial corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with UP seeing development across six key nodes. Yogi Adityanath announced that the Lucknow node has successfully commenced the production of the BrahMos missile, with related advanced equipment being developed within the corridor. He also spoke about the integration of technologies such as Microwave Ferrite, radar systems, electronic warfare, and naval stealth procedures. Institutions like CEL are now being positioned to support BrahMos missile production. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he revealed that both the BrahMos and Akash missiles were successfully tested in Pakistan, further establishing their reliability and strengthening India’s defence preparedness.