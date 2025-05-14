Celebi – A Turkish Company Has A Grip On Indian Airports: Under Fire After Operation Sindoor

Why is a Turkish company running critical operations across India's busiest airports? In the wake of Operation Sindoor and Turkey's open support for Pakistan, public outrage is erupting online over Celebi Aviation — a Turkish-origin firm with deep operational control in 9 major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Celebi handles everything from cargo and warehousing to sensitive ramp operations — managing over 100,000 flights and 550,000 tonnes of cargo annually. As calls grow for a boycott and a national security review, users on social media are asking tough questions: Why is Turkey’s presence so deep in Indian civil aviation? Why does IndiGo continue code-sharing and leasing from Turkish airlines? Why has Air India Express tied up with Turkish Technic? With no word yet from the government, the demand for accountability is gaining altitude — and so is the pressure to ground Turkish influence in Indian airspace.