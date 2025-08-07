Business Today
Centre Allocates Additional ₹2,898 Cr For Manipur In Budget Update

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 6:23 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, announced an additional allocation of ₹2,898 crore for the state of Manipur. Out of this, ₹1,667 crore will be utilised under the Capital Head and ₹1,231 crore under the Revenue Head. The funds are aimed at addressing both immediate and long-term needs — including ₹523 crore for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ₹542 crore towards security-related expenditure, and ₹500 crore for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Additionally, ₹633 crore will go towards prepayment of high-interest loans, and ₹700 crore has been allocated as support under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
