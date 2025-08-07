Centre Allocates Additional ₹2,898 Cr For Manipur In Budget Update

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, announced an additional allocation of ₹2,898 crore for the state of Manipur. Out of this, ₹1,667 crore will be utilised under the Capital Head and ₹1,231 crore under the Revenue Head. The funds are aimed at addressing both immediate and long-term needs — including ₹523 crore for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ₹542 crore towards security-related expenditure, and ₹500 crore for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Additionally, ₹633 crore will go towards prepayment of high-interest loans, and ₹700 crore has been allocated as support under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.