Centre Gave A Free Hand For Operation Sindoor, Says Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared rare insights into Operation Sindoor — a mission where the Indian forces were given a free hand to act with precision and unpredictability. Drawing parallels to a game of chess, he revealed the strategic intensity of the operation that inspired an entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Bengaluru, hailed Operation Sindoor as a defining moment — showcasing India’s military might, the destruction of terrorist hideouts deep across the border, and Pakistan’s quick retreat under pressure.