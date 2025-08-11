Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Centre Gave A Free Hand For Operation Sindoor, Says Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Centre Gave A Free Hand For Operation Sindoor, Says Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared rare insights into Operation Sindoor — a mission where the Indian forces were given a free hand to act with precision and unpredictability. Drawing parallels to a game of chess, he revealed the strategic intensity of the operation that inspired an entire nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Bengaluru, hailed Operation Sindoor as a defining moment — showcasing India’s military might, the destruction of terrorist hideouts deep across the border, and Pakistan’s quick retreat under pressure.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended