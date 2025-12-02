Business Today
Centre Renames ‘Raj Bhavans’ As ‘Lok Bhavans’; Opposition Slams Move As Mere Optics

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

The Centre has initiated a symbolic yet politically charged shift by renaming Raj Bhavans across India as Lok Bhavans, signalling a move from colonial-era terminology to people-centric governance. States like Kerala, West Bengal and Leh have already installed new Lok Bhavan boards at their Governor residences. But the change has triggered a sharp political backlash. TMC leaders and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin call it mere symbolism that ignores real issues. The renaming aligns with the Centre’s broader ideological push seen earlier in Kartavya Path, Lok Kalyan Marg, Seva Teerth and more. As Prime Minister Modi urges India to shed its “colonial hangover,” the debate on names and narratives intensifies.

