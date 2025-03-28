Chandra Arya Ousted? India Ties Under Fire | Canada’s Liberal Party Faces Backlash Before Elections

Is supporting India now a political liability in Canada? Liberal MP Chandra Arya, known for his vocal support of India and opposition to Khalistani extremism, is at the center of a growing political storm. With Canada’s intelligence agency CSIS reportedly monitoring him for his close ties to India, Arya’s recent trip to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi — without informing the government—has stirred major controversy. The Liberal Party has now blocked Arya from running for leadership, citing “inconsistent responses” about foreign interference. But Arya denies all allegations and claims he is being targeted for opposing the Khalistani movement in Canada. This isn’t the first time Arya made headlines. In December 2024, he refused to support a motion labelling the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide—leading to a heated exchange with Sikh MP Sukh Dhaliwal. With Canada’s elections just weeks away, the Liberal Party is under pressure over foreign interference fears—not just from India, but from China, Pakistan, and Iran too. Is this political censorship? Or a case of national security gone too far?