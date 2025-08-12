Chandrababu Naidu’s Sharp Reply To ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe | India’s Global Rise

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has delivered a strong rebuttal to claims of India being a “dead economy,” citing the country’s rise from 11th to 4th in global economic rankings under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu urged Indians to reject false narratives and focus on India’s growing power, both in economic terms and in global influence. He said India’s skilled workforce is needed worldwide, but must remain proud citizens of the country. Calling this the result of reforms and strong governance, Naidu said no one can ignore India’s rapid growth. Here’s the full breakdown of his remarks.