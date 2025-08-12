Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Chandrababu Naidu’s Sharp Reply To ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe | India’s Global Rise

Chandrababu Naidu’s Sharp Reply To ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe | India’s Global Rise

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has delivered a strong rebuttal to claims of India being a “dead economy,” citing the country’s rise from 11th to 4th in global economic rankings under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu urged Indians to reject false narratives and focus on India’s growing power, both in economic terms and in global influence. He said India’s skilled workforce is needed worldwide, but must remain proud citizens of the country. Calling this the result of reforms and strong governance, Naidu said no one can ignore India’s rapid growth. Here’s the full breakdown of his remarks.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended