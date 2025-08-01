Chaos In Gaza: Starvation, Gunfire, And Desperate Crowds

A convoy of UN aid trucks came under fire near the Kerem Shalom crossing in Gaza, as starving Palestinians surged forward in desperation. The UN blames Israeli forces for opening fire, while Israel denies targeting civilians, calling starvation claims “lies.” Palestinian health officials report at least 147 deaths, including 88 children, from hunger-related causes. Despite promises to ease access, aid remains dangerously limited, with convoys facing deadly risks. As haunting images of weakened children spread worldwide, the question remains — will aid ever reach Gaza safely?