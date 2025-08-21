Chaos In Lok Sabha As Amit Shah’s Explosive Bills Trigger Opposition Uproar

Unprecedented scenes in Parliament — torn bills hurled at the Home Minister, mics switched off, and fierce opposition protests as Amit Shah introduced three explosive bills. At the heart of the storm is the Constitution’s 130th Amendment Bill, which mandates automatic removal of a PM, CM, or minister jailed for 30 days, even without conviction. The government calls it a move to bring politicians at par with civil servants. The Opposition alleges misuse, likening it to authoritarian regimes. From fiery face-offs to allegations of MPs being pushed, India’s political battlefield is heating up. Is this a draconian bill or a much-needed reform?