Char Dham Helicopter Crash: 7 Dead Including Child, Pilot | Safety Under Scrutiny

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

A tragic helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand has claimed 7 lives, including a 10-year-old girl and decorated pilot Capt. Rajbir Singh Chauhan. The chopper, operated by Aryan Aviation for the holy Char Dham Yatra, crashed shortly after takeoff amid poor weather conditions. Victims include pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The incident has reignited serious concerns about aviation safety in the Char Dham region, which has seen multiple crashes in recent months. Authorities have suspended all heli services and booked the operator for culpable homicide. CM Dhami stressed the need for stricter protocols. Will safety finally take priority over convenience? Full report inside.

