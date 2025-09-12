Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Shares Video, Urges Public Help In Identifying Shooter

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety have released video and images of the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. At a press briefing in Orem, Utah, Commissioner Beau Mason shared the visuals and urged the public to help identify the accused. The FBI stressed that every tip matters in tracking down the shooter behind the killing of the conservative youth leader. This update comes amid mounting outrage and grief nationwide, with President Trump earlier vowing that justice will be swift. Watch the press briefing highlights, suspect video, and the latest developments in the investigation. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe for breaking updates.