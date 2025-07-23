Business Today
Chennai Falls To 38th In Swachh Ranking | Garbage Woes, Citizen Anger Escalate

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Chennai is choking under its own garbage. Once a city of pride, it has now dropped to 38th in the national cleanliness rankings. Despite the launch of new garbage pick-up vehicles across Zones 9–15, localities like Nolambur and Nungambakkam are battling daily with overflowing bins, stray animals, and unbearable stench. Mayor Priya promises change, but ground reality paints a grim picture. Officials say civic responsibility is as important as systems — but will that mindset shift happen? Watch this on-ground report as we uncover Chennai’s ongoing clean-up struggle and the bigger question: can the city reclaim its dignity?

