Chennai Voter Chaos: 26,000 Families May Lose Voting Rights Over Address Errors

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly elections, the S.I.R. voter verification process is facing a major roadblock in Chennai’s Perumbakkam resettlement colony. Nearly 26,000 families fear being left out of the electoral roll due to incomplete and overlapping address details on their Aadhaar and voter IDs. India Today accessed records showing multiple residents sharing the same door number without block details, making it nearly impossible for officials to verify them. BLOs say the missing information has turned the revision into a nightmare. While the BJP blames the state government for the chaos, residents worry that thousands of legitimate voters may be erased simply because the system can’t locate them.

