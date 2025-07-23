Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
China Builds Mega Dam Near Arunachal | Water War Fears Rise In India, Bangladesh

China Builds Mega Dam Near Arunachal | Water War Fears Rise In India, Bangladesh

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

It’s not a missile — but China’s Motuo Dam near Arunachal Pradesh may be just as threatening. Built on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang/Brahmaputra), this mega hydropower project is set to generate triple the power of the Three Gorges Dam. But it also gives China the power to control water flow to India and Bangladesh — posing serious ecological, agricultural, and geopolitical risks. Experts warn it could dry up 80% of the Siang. Arunachal CM calls it a “water bomb,” and India is now racing to build its own dam to offset the threat. Is water becoming China’s new strategic weapon? Watch this gripping report.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended