China Marks WWII Victory With Biggest-Ever Parade, Xi Flanked By Putin, Kim

China commemorated the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II with its largest-ever military parade in Beijing. Fighter jets, intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and robotic units — including robot wolves — were unveiled, showcasing cutting-edge power. Thousands of troops marched in unison as President Xi Jinping arrived with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, drawing global attention. Other leaders present included Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Iran’s Masoud Pezashkian, and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto. In his address, Xi stressed peaceful coexistence and warned against returning to the “law of the jungle.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the parade and mocked Xi’s camaraderie with Putin and Kim.