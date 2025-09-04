Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
China Marks WWII Victory With Biggest-Ever Parade, Xi Flanked By Putin, Kim

China Marks WWII Victory With Biggest-Ever Parade, Xi Flanked By Putin, Kim

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 4, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

China commemorated the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II with its largest-ever military parade in Beijing. Fighter jets, intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and robotic units — including robot wolves — were unveiled, showcasing cutting-edge power. Thousands of troops marched in unison as President Xi Jinping arrived with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, drawing global attention. Other leaders present included Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Iran’s Masoud Pezashkian, and Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto. In his address, Xi stressed peaceful coexistence and warned against returning to the “law of the jungle.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the parade and mocked Xi’s camaraderie with Putin and Kim.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended