China Says Nvidia Violated Anti-Monopoly Law | Probe Over Mellanox Deal Commitments

China’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has said that U.S. chip giant Nvidia violated the country’s anti-monopoly law. The announcement follows a preliminary investigation into Nvidia’s practices, including suspected violations of commitments it made during its 2020 acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies. The probe, launched in December 2024, comes amid escalating U.S.–China tensions over chip technology and export restrictions. Nvidia generated $17 billion in revenue from China last fiscal year — around 13% of its global sales — and could face fines of 1% to 10% of annual turnover if found guilty. The news comes as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid for trade talks where semiconductors are a key agenda item.