China’s BYD Overtakes Tesla In EV Sales: India Joins The Race!

China's BYD has just dethroned Tesla as the world's top electric vehicle seller, and the numbers are jaw-dropping! In 2024, BYD raked in $107 billion, selling 4.3 million vehicles — more than double Tesla's 1.79 million. From affordable pricing to lightning-fast 1,000-kW chargers, BYD is rewriting the rules of the game. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales tanked 50% in China and 45% in Europe. But here's the kicker: India. Tesla's been stuck in negotiations for years, battling high import duties and local production demands, while BYD's Atto 3 is already zipping through Indian streets since 2022, winning over the world's third-largest auto market. BYD's stock is soaring 50% while Tesla's plummets. Is this the end of Tesla's reign, or can their refreshed Model Y fight back? From Shenzhen factories to Delhi roads, China's 'Build Your Dreams' is leaving Elon in the dust—and what it means for the future of EVs.