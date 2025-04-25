China’s ‘Secret Soldiers’ Invade And Turn US Opinion On Tariffs, Target Shoppers

Chinese factories are taking their products — and their pitch — straight to American TikTok and Instagram users. With U.S. tariffs threatening to drive up prices, factory owners have been going viral for the past two weeks, offering “luxury dupes” that look just like high-end brands but at a fraction of the cost. From Lululemon leggings to what’s claimed to be Hermes handbags, these posts are racking up millions of views. Influencers have turned this trend into side hustles, linking followers to Chinese apps like DHGate and Taobao. DHGate even cracked the top 10 most downloaded apps in the U.S. this week. But it’s not just commerce — it’s politics. Many users are now sympathizing with Chinese sellers, calling out U.S. trade policies and even declaring “China won this war.” Experts say the Chinese government may be quietly letting these videos flourish as a form of soft power—just as discussions around tariff hikes heat up again. Luxury brands and platforms are fighting back, flagging counterfeit risks, but many of the videos keep circulating. Is this the future of global e-commerce? Or a digital grey zone the West isn't ready for?