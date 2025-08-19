China's Wang Yi In Delhi: India - China To Discuss Cross-Border Cooperation

On August 18, 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi, marking the first high-level Chinese visit since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He held key bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussing trade imbalances ($99.2 billion deficit in 2024–25), regional stability, and the unresolved India-China border dispute. On August 19, Wang will join National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks to address the Line of Actual Control (LAC) tensions, following the October 2024 disengagement at Depsang and Demchok. Wang will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting the stage for Modi’s China visit for the SCO Summit in Tianjin (August 31–September 1). China aims to boost mutual trust and cooperation, but AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized India’s trade reliance and alleged a policy U-turn. With 50,000–60,000 troops still deployed along the LAC, can these talks ensure lasting peace? Will trade and connectivity measures, like resuming flights, strengthen ties? Join us to explore Wang Yi’s crucial visit and its impact on India-China relations. Subscribe for exclusive insights and share your thoughts below!