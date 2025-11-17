CII President Says Strong Capex Push Could Lift India’s GDP Growth To Around 7%

Rajiv Memani, President of CII, tells BT TV about the crucial role Andhra Pradesh’s current investment pipeline plays in shaping India’s broader economic trajectory. He also highlights a series of policy reforms the Centre is pursuing, including labour reforms and deregulation, which he believes will support India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat. Memani echoed the Chief Economic Adviser’s view that an upward revision in GDP growth is likely, noting that India could still reach the 7% mark despite the impact of U.S. tariffs.