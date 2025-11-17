Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
CII President Says Strong Capex Push Could Lift India’s GDP Growth To Around 7%

CII President Says Strong Capex Push Could Lift India’s GDP Growth To Around 7%

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

Rajiv Memani, President of CII, tells BT TV about the crucial role Andhra Pradesh’s current investment pipeline plays in shaping India’s broader economic trajectory. He also highlights a series of policy reforms the Centre is pursuing, including labour reforms and deregulation, which he believes will support India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat. Memani echoed the Chief Economic Adviser’s view that an upward revision in GDP growth is likely, noting that India could still reach the 7% mark despite the impact of U.S. tariffs.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended