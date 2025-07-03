Business Today
CII: Reforms Urgently Needed To Increase Competitiveness Of Indian Manufacturing

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry expects India's economy to grow in the range of 6.4-6.7% in 2025-26. According to the industry body's President Rajiv Memani, geopolitical uncertainties pose a risk but strong domestic demand can be a driver for growth in FY26. Speaking about the various trade deals being signed, including the much-anticipated deal with the US, Memani said that government needs to ensure ease of doing business by bringing further reforms for the manufacturing sector in the country. He also emphasised the importance that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

