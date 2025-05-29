Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
CII Summit | Rajnath Singh Confirms AMCA Project Clearance | 5th Gen Fighter Jet Under Make In India

CII Summit | Rajnath Singh Confirms AMCA Project Clearance | 5th Gen Fighter Jet Under Make In India

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 29, 2025,
  • Updated May 29, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

In the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed the government approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project to develop a 5th generation fighter aircraft domestically. Addressing the industry leaders Rajnath Singh called called the AMCA initiative a historic milestone in India’s defence and Make in India journey and place India among the elite nations with 5th-gen fighter technology. The project plans to develop five prototypes which will later undergo series production. Calling the project as a milestone in Make in India history, Rajnath Singh clarifies that for the first time, a mega defence project of this scale will involve both public and private sector companies. The decision follows the successful use of indigenous aircraft in Operation Sindoor, underlining the need for an advanced, homegrown fighter to protect India’s skies.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended