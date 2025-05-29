CII Summit | Rajnath Singh Confirms AMCA Project Clearance | 5th Gen Fighter Jet Under Make In India

In the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed the government approval of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project to develop a 5th generation fighter aircraft domestically. Addressing the industry leaders Rajnath Singh called called the AMCA initiative a historic milestone in India’s defence and Make in India journey and place India among the elite nations with 5th-gen fighter technology. The project plans to develop five prototypes which will later undergo series production. Calling the project as a milestone in Make in India history, Rajnath Singh clarifies that for the first time, a mega defence project of this scale will involve both public and private sector companies. The decision follows the successful use of indigenous aircraft in Operation Sindoor, underlining the need for an advanced, homegrown fighter to protect India’s skies.