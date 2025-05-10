Civilian Planes As Shields? India Slams Pakistan’s Dangerous Drone Warfare Tactics

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating again. India has accused Pakistan of using civilian airliners as human shields while launching drone and missile attacks. Indian officials say Pakistani flights are flying dangerously close to conflict zones, putting innocent lives at risk. Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singhi revealed that Pakistan sent hundreds of drones near India’s western border, allegedly for surveillance. India claims these drones were of Turkish origin and highlights growing military ties between Pakistan, Türkiye, and China. The Indian government also cited data from flight trackers showing civilian planes near active military zones—calling it a dangerous tactic. All of this follows India's retaliation—Operation Sindoor—after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.