CJI Gavai Backs Entry Of Foreign Law Firms To Boost India's Global Arbitration Role

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, has backed the Bar Council of India's move to allow foreign law firms in arbitration, calling it a step toward making India a hub for international commercial arbitration. Speaking at the International Conference on Arbitrating Indo-UK Disputes in London, he stressed that this would not compromise Indian legal professionals' rights. Gavai was joined by Lord Michael Briggs and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who highlighted the strong Indo-UK ties and the importance of building a transparent, fair dispute resolution framework. This initiative, coupled with legal reforms and international collaboration, aims to elevate India’s arbitration ecosystem to global standards and unlock new opportunities for Indian lawyers and institutions.