Cloudburst & Flash Floods Ravage Himalayan States | Climate Change Worsens Crisis

Nature’s fury is battering the Himalayan region. For days, relentless rains have triggered cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods across Jammu, Kashmir, Udhampur, Katra and other hilly districts. Bridges have collapsed, vehicles were swept away, flights and trains cancelled, and pilgrimages like Vaishno Devi disrupted. Rivers like Chenab and Tawi are flowing above danger marks, threatening habitations. In many areas, rescue teams are struggling to reach cut-off villages. Experts warn this devastation is no longer just a natural disaster—it is aggravated by climate change, reckless urbanisation, and fragile mountain infrastructure. With the UN calling floods and droughts a distress signal of climate breakdown, the big question remains: are we engineering our own disasters?