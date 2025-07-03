Cloudbursts Ravage Mandi: 30 Missing, 10 Dead As Himachal Battles Monsoon Horror

Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh is reeling after 10 devastating cloudbursts triggered flash floods, landslides, and widespread destruction across the Seraj region. Over 30 people remain missing, with 10 confirmed dead, and more than 400 homes and shops damaged. Key infrastructure like bridges and tunnels have collapsed, cutting off entire areas such as Thunag. The Pandoh Dam recorded its highest discharge of the year, and IAF choppers are now being used to deliver relief to remote regions. Former CM Jairam Thakur has called it the worst natural disaster Seraj has faced. As rescue operations continue, the human cost of nature’s fury grows.