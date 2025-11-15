Business Today
CM Naidu Sets Investment, Jobs Vision For Andhra, But Fiscally Cautious!

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 15, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 15, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam to Business Today TV laid out an ambitious blueprint for the state’s economic revival. He said AP will attract Rs 20 lakh crore in 18 months, creating 20 lakh jobs, backed by a sovereign-guaranteed escrow system to protect investors. His long-term vision targets Rs 50 lakh crore investments and a tech-driven Quantum City. Naidu emphasised competitive co-operative federalism, large-scale skilling, fiscal restructuring, and deeper youth involvement in policy-making. Highlighting AP’s legacy since 1995, he said growth, innovation and entrepreneurship will drive the state’s future.

