CM Revanth Reddy Conducts Helicopter Survey Of Kamareddy Flood-Hit Areas

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey by helicopter over the flood-affected areas of Kamareddy district. The CM personally reviewed the extent of damage caused by heavy rains and overflowing rivers, which have disrupted normal life in several villages. During the survey, Revanth Reddy assessed the flood-hit regions, inspected relief operations, and directed officials to take urgent measures for rescue and rehabilitation. The Telangana government has assured full support to the people affected by the floods. Visuals of the CM’s aerial survey are now making rounds on social media. Stay tuned for more updates on Telangana floods and government response. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe.

