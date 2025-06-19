Business Today
CM Revanth Reddy’s $3 Trillion Vision for Telangana by 2047 | Google Cybersecurity Hub Opens

  New Delhi,
  Jun 19, 2025,
  Updated Jun 19, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy addresses the inauguration of Google’s first Asia-Pacific Safety Engineering Center in Hyderabad. Stressing the importance of digital safety, he unveiled a bold economic vision—transforming Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and contributing 10% to India’s GDP by 2047. From empowering 1 crore women through solar entrepreneurship to enhancing youth skills, the CM laid out a roadmap for inclusive growth. “Google believes in ‘Do No Evil’—my government believes in doing only good,” he said. With Hyderabad positioned as a global investment hub, Revanth Reddy called on global companies to join the 'Telangana Rising' movement.

