CM Yogi Adityanath: From Colonial Loot To Global Growth | India Rising Again

Speaking from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reflected on India’s journey from colonial exploitation to global resurgence. Emphasizing how India was once hailed as the "Vishwa Guru," Yogi noted the damaging impact of British colonial rule, where India was looted and reduced to a raw material hub. However, he highlighted that India has now emerged as the 11th largest economy and is witnessing unprecedented progress across sectors under the last 10 years of governance. From education and technology to infrastructure and defense, India is reclaiming its rightful place on the global stage. Yogi’s message echoes the growing sentiment of national pride, resilience, and the return of India’s ancient glory in a modern world.