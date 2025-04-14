CM Yogi Adityanath On New Investment Revolution And MSME Revival In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his speech at the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, highlighted the changing industrial landscape of UP. He explained how his government has won the trust of investors and promoted investment in the state. Yogi Adityanath recalled that immediately after coming to power in 2017, he had to persuade companies like Samsung and TCS to stay in UP, which were planning to leave due to harassment by previous governments. Today, Samsung has made new investments in UP, and TCS has expanded its operations. According to him, In the past eight years, UP has successfully implemented investment proposals worth 15 lakh crore rupees. UP CM said the government is working with 35 sectoral policies and provides a single-window platform through 'Nivesh Mitra,' which offers over 500 services. Yogi Adityanath also emphasized the revival of the MSME sector, which was almost dead under previous governments. His government has registered 96 lakh MSME units and provided them with a security insurance cover of 5 lakh rupees. He said MSME units do not require any NOC for 1000 days to establish themselves; instead, they are given a provisional NOC. Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the reforms made in labour laws and other sectors, creating a favorable environment for industries. He said that his government will not tolerate any harassment of industries and will protect the interests of workers. He also stated that there is no 'netagiri' (political interference) in UP today, which was a major problem for industries in the past. This video provides a detailed overview of Yogi Adityanath's speech at FICCI, showcasing the new investment opportunities and the story of industrial development in UP.