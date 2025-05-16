Col (Retd) John Spencer Breaks Down How Indian BrahMos Beat Chinese Air Defence

In this exclusive interview, Col (Retd) John Spencer — Chair of Urban Warfare Studies and a decorated U.S. Army veteran — analyzes India’s superior military preparedness in the face of both Pakistani and Chinese threats. Spencer praises India’s offensive and defensive capabilities, revealing how Indian forces successfully struck multiple Pakistani air bases and countered swarm drone attacks and missile threats. He highlights how Chinese air defence systems and missiles were no match for Indian technology. From BrahMos missiles breaching enemy defences to the clear strategic message India has sent — “we can strike anywhere, in Pakistan anytime” — Spencer outlines why India holds the upper hand over both adversaries.