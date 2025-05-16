Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Col (Retd) John Spencer Breaks Down How Indian BrahMos Beat Chinese Air Defence

Col (Retd) John Spencer Breaks Down How Indian BrahMos Beat Chinese Air Defence

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 16, 2025,
  • Updated May 16, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, Col (Retd) John Spencer — Chair of Urban Warfare Studies and a decorated U.S. Army veteran — analyzes India’s superior military preparedness in the face of both Pakistani and Chinese threats. Spencer praises India’s offensive and defensive capabilities, revealing how Indian forces successfully struck multiple Pakistani air bases and countered swarm drone attacks and missile threats. He highlights how Chinese air defence systems and missiles were no match for Indian technology. From BrahMos missiles breaching enemy defences to the clear strategic message India has sent — “we can strike anywhere, in Pakistan anytime” — Spencer outlines why India holds the upper hand over both adversaries.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended