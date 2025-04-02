Collateral Effect Of Trump’s Trade War: A Toilet Paper Crisis!

America could be heading for another toilet paper crisis, and this time, it’s not because of a pandemic — it’s because of politics. The Trump administration is planning to double tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, pushing duties from 14% to 27%, with a possibility of reaching 50% or more. But here’s the problem—Canada supplies the U.S. with a critical ingredient for toilet paper: northern bleached softwood kraft pulp. This pulp makes up 30% of U.S. toilet paper and 50% of paper towels. If Canadian pulp mills shut down due to high tariffs, prices will skyrocket, and shelves could empty out—just like in 2020. Could this be the biggest fallout of the Trump Tariffs? Or will the U.S. find a way to unplug the supplies?